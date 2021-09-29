Cakes for a Cause: All Abundt Cakes | River City Live

What could be better than eating delicious bundt cake and supporting an amazing cause? Robin Brown, owner of All Abundt Cakes, is creating yummy cakes in order to spread awareness for ovarian cancer. As someone who is currently battling ovarian cancer, it is important for Robin to tell other women to get your check ups and know the signs. If you would like to support the cause you can head to her Facebook page: All Abundt Cakes.