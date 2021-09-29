Peace of Heart Farmers Market | River City Live

Today, on River City Live we met Farmer Josh. Farmer Josh was recently promoted from volunteer to paid employee at the Peace Of Heart Farm. Peace of Heart is a living facility for adults with Autism and this weekend their farmers market will re-open. Visitors can visit Peace Of Heart on Saturday morning between 9am and noon at 14A S Roscoe Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

Peace of Heart offers many ways to support their ongoing activities, including an annual membership that will allow you to enjoy their fresh grown fares weekly. Learn more at https://www.pohc.org/farm