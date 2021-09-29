Two Hacks in the Kitchen: Cheesy Snacks | River City Live

10 Babybel round cheeses - unwrapped and wax removed

1/2 cup flour

2 eggs

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Add all purpose flour into a shallow bowl or plate.

Whisk eggs together and into a separate shallow bowl.

In the third bowl, combine bread crumbs and seasonings and mix well.

Remove any paper or wax from Babybel Cheese Rounds.

Dredge Mozzarella cheese into flour first and gently tap off excess.

Add floured Babybel Cheese into egg, making sure to coat both sides of cheese.

Put egg dredged cheese into breadcrumb mixture and coat both sides.

Repeat another dip into the egg and bread crumbs, so you have 2 coats of egg and bread crumbs onto one piece of cheese.

Complete all cheese rounds.

Preheat air fryer at 400 degrees for 5 minutes.

Place breaded cheese into Air Fryer basket, making sure the cheese rounds do not touch.

Air Fry for 5 minutes at 400 degrees.