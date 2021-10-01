SenioRITAs Signature Fundraiser Returns!

The Rita Foundation was launched in 1996 with a focus on raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer. The main caveat? All proceeds stay here to benefit Jacksonville. The SenioRITAs Tennis Tournament is their tent pole fundraiser that has multiple auction events highlighted by a competitive over 40 women’s tennis tournament. Last year, the things were put on hold, but the organization still managed to raise $120,000. This year, all events return...but the fundraising goal is much higher. $200,000! Rance dropped by the Sawgrass Golf Clubhouse to chat with the group and get the scoop on this year’s vibe.