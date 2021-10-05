Creating Marble Pumpkins at Pinspiration | River City Live

Check out this fun to watch, and cool to make craft at Pinspiration in Ponte Vedra Beach. The process is called hydradipping and it involves adding alcohol based paint to very cold water. After swirling the paint around, dip your item into the water and you will be amazed at how beautiful the pattern will be. Visit Pinspiration on social media or at their website to find out more about the studio and projects that they are offering for the Fall.