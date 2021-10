No-Bake Pumpkin Dip!

1 15 ounce can pumpkin puree

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

1/2 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 16 ounce container Cool Whip, thawed

Instructions

In a large bowl, beat together pumpkin puree, vanilla pudding mix and pumpkin pie spice.

Fold in Cool Whip until well incorporated.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.