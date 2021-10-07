Mission House Jax: Mission Possible | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Here are ways you can support the event:

Spread the Word

Please help us spread the word about Mission Possible! Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram. Like and Share our posts and pages and let people know how easy it is to purchase a drawing ticket for one of these amazing prizes.

Donate

Donations are always welcome! If these prizes are not a fit for you, we completely understand. Our main goal for this event is to fund our Rapid Rehousing Program. Housing Saves Lives and You Can Help. A donation of any monetary amount for this event will go directly to this program and every penny of it will be put to good use.

Sponsor

We still have sponsorship opportunities available for the event! Would your company like to be featured supporting Mission House? There are multiple opportunities for you to get involved. Click on the link below to learn more.

https://www.missionhousejax.org/missionpossible