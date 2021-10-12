Tips For Making an Amazing Fall Tablescape | River City Live

Home Economist Donna Reynolds joined River City Live and created a festive Fall table by using the same pumpkins and placing them into a variety of vessels to give different looks without investing more money. Donna emphasized using items from your surroundings to add interest to your table scape. One creative technique she enjoys is using a grapevine wreath in the center of your table instead of on the door. Also, Donna paints smaller pumpkins them to create a unique color scheme. She recommends that you collect twigs and spray paint them black, or any color, to bring your entire look to life.