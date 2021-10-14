Publix Apron’s Cooking School | River City Live

Nothing says, “Welcome Home!” quite like the comfort of friends, family, and a delicious dinner cooked with love and care.....
About this event
Nothing says, “Welcome Home!” quite like the comfort of friends, family, and a delicious dinner cooked with love and care...the wine doesn’t hurt either.
Menu
- Fire-Roasted Pimento Cheese and Pecan Coins
- Homemade Chicken and Dumpling Soup
- Cracklin’-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Rosemary Whipped Potatoes and Mushroom Gravy
- Cream Cheese Frosted Hummingbird Bundt Cake
What to expect
This class is for adults 18 years of age and older only. No children allowed unless otherwise specified.
Wine is provided at most evening classes, but you must be 21 years of age or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Drink responsibly.
This is a demonstration-style cooking class. Sit back, relax, and let our chefs do the cooking. Enjoy all of our delicious menu items and ask questions as we walk you through each recipe.
