Air Fryer Friday: Mummy Meatballs

Mummy Meatballs

20 frozen meatballs, thawed

1 8-count package crescent rolls

Sliced black olives

Marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions:

Unroll the crescent roll dough and pinch the seam between each triangle to create a solid sheet.

Cut the sheet into strips around ¼ inch wide.

Wrap the strips around the meatballs, using two to three strips per meatball.

Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees. Place the meatballs in an even layer in the air fryer basket, making sure they aren’t touching.

Cook the meatballs in batches, if needed.

Air fry the meatballs for five to seven minutes until the crescent rolls are golden brown.

Before serving, place two sliced olives on each meatball to create the mummy’s eyes. Serve with a marinara sauce for dipping.