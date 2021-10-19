Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Celebrating National Business Women’s Week

With Media Coach & Diversity Advocate Dr. Barbara Lash

Tags: River City Live

Its National Business Women’s Week. A time to focus on the accomplishments of women in business. Barbara Lash, Ph.D a Media Coach & Diversity Advocate was our special guest. She shared with us her unique perspective on the topic and why it’s so important to acknowledge this special week. Barbara also explained her important role as a media coach for the NFL and NBA.

While many of her teachings are tailored to professional athletes, she spoke about how important it is for all people to control their message on social media and in every day life. To learn more about Barbara you can visit her website: www.CoachedbyB.com

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.