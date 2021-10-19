Celebrating National Business Women’s Week

Its National Business Women’s Week. A time to focus on the accomplishments of women in business. Barbara Lash, Ph.D a Media Coach & Diversity Advocate was our special guest. She shared with us her unique perspective on the topic and why it’s so important to acknowledge this special week. Barbara also explained her important role as a media coach for the NFL and NBA.

While many of her teachings are tailored to professional athletes, she spoke about how important it is for all people to control their message on social media and in every day life. To learn more about Barbara you can visit her website: www.CoachedbyB.com