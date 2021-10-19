Street Fighter Ramen Bowl Series Returns

Three years ago, Crane Ramen Jacksonville launched a concept that pits ramen bowls connected to various characters from the classic game Street Fighter. Each week, 2 bowls representing a character from regions around the world go head to head in a bracket competition that ends right before Thanksgiving.

The bowls represent international flavors beyond traditional ramen tastes. Crane Ramen hopes to expose current customers to different concepts while introducing newbies to the ramen experience. This year’s competition offers some outside the box concepts guaranteed to blow everyone’s minds. Rance and News 4 Jax Editor Greg Roper II, dropped by Crane Ramen to pit their respective bowls against each other.