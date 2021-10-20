Bird Watching at Timucuan Preserve

Did you know that Northeast Florida is recognized as one of the premier bird watching locations in the nation?

The rich diversity of the local ecosystems (ocean, saltwater marsh, riparian, and forests) attract over 150 different species of birds. Many of these birds are year-round residents while some are seasonal visitors. Over 340 bird species have been recorded in the Timucuan Preserve and other locations in Duval County. The National Park Service owns approximately 9,000 acres of parkland accessible to the public, most of which can be used for birdwatching.

-Know before you go.

Before going on a birdwatching adventure, you should study the habitat you are entering. This will give you an idea of what types of birds you will encounter and how to dress appropriately

-Theodore Roosevelt Area Observation Tower.

The bird viewing tower at the Theodore Roosevelt Area provides excellent birdwatching within a saltwater marsh habitat. Some of the common bird species observed in this habitat are marsh birds. A few examples of marsh birds are Tri-Colored Herons, Snowy Egrets and Roseate Spoonbills. These types of birds are easily identified by their long legs and long, pointed beaks.

-Raptors in the preserve.

Raptors are also very common along the riparian zones within the Preserve. A few examples of raptors are Ospreys, Bald Eagles and Cooper’s Hawks. These birds can be identified by their thick, curved beak and large talons used for gripping their prey.

-Songbirds are abundant.

Songbirds are very abundant within the Preserve and they are found in multiple habitats. Warbler’s are small to medium sized songbirds and many of them are easily identified by their beautiful colors or their songs. The Pine Warbler and Yellow Throated Warblers are regularly spotted while birdwatching in the Preserve