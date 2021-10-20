Kravegan “Where Food is Love”

Kravegan prides itself on creating delicious dishes like mac n cheese, ribs, chicken… that is all vegan! Husband and wife duo LaTasha and Lew Kaiser pride themselves on creating food that is healthy, vegan, and made with love. They hacked the system by creating food that tastes as authentic as the non-vegan dish. You can head over to the Orange Park Mall to visit their restaurant in the food court or keep up with their social media to find out where their food truck will be located.