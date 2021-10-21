Bacon-Porcini Pate Crostini with Publix | River City Live

Bacon-Porcini Pate Crostini
Total Time - 1 hour (Makes 18 servings)
Ingredients:
2 cups chicken stock
1 oz dried porcini mushrooms
1 (3 oz) package shallots
4 cloves garlic
1/4 cup fresh chives
6 slices thick-cut bacon
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 oz gourmet mushroom blend
5 oz sliced shiitake mushrooms
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
1/2 cup dry marsala wine
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
1 loaf Bakery Cuban bread
6 tablespoons salted butter
Steps:
1. Heat chicken stock in medium saucepot over medium-high; bring to boil then stir in dried mushrooms and remove pot from heat. Set aside 30 minutes.
2. Coarsely chop shallots, garlic; thinly slice chives. Chop bacon (wash hands) and add to large sauté pan with oil. Heat over medium and cook 9-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; drain bacon fat and reserve.
3. Add 4 tablespoons bacon fat to same pan; heat over medium. Add shallots, garlic, mushroom blend, and shiitake mushrooms. Cook 8-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms have released their liquid. Drain rehydrated mushrooms (reserve 1/2 cup porcini liquid). Add to pan: salt, pepper, rehydrated mushrooms, reserved 1/2 cup porcini liquid, and marsala. Bring to a boil, then simmer 8-10 minutes until almost dry and reduced. Stir in vinegar.
3. Remove pan from heat and transfer mushroom mixture to bowl of food processor; process until smooth and combined. Transfer mushroom puree to baking sheet; spread in even layer. Chill 30 minutes.
4. Preheat grill pan on medium for 5 minutes. Slice bread into 1/2-inch rounds. Melt butter and toss bread with butter. Toast bread on grill pan 2-3 minutes on each side until grill marked and lightly charred.
5. To serve, top each toast round with 1 2 tablespoons mushroom pate. Garnish with chives and serve with Apricot Chutney (see recipe) on the side.
Apricot Chutney
Total Time - 1 hour 30 minutes (Makes 24 servings)
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb fresh nectarines (or peaches)
1 shallot
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
1 tablespoon ginger spice paste
1/4 cup sherry vinegar
1 cup apricot preserves
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
Steps:
1. Peel, pit, and coarsely chop peaches; finely chop shallots. Remove thyme leaves from stems. Add to medium saucepan: peaches, shallots, thyme leaves, and remaining ingredients. Stir to blend well and simmer over medium 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until liquid has mostly evaporated, and chutney has thickened. Serve warm or chill until needed.