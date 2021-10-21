Bacon-Porcini Pate Crostini with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bacon-Porcini Pate Crostini

Total Time - 1 hour (Makes 18 servings)

Ingredients:

2 cups chicken stock

1 oz dried porcini mushrooms

1 (3 oz) package shallots

4 cloves garlic

1/4 cup fresh chives

6 slices thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 oz gourmet mushroom blend

5 oz sliced shiitake mushrooms

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 cup dry marsala wine

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 loaf Bakery Cuban bread

6 tablespoons salted butter

Steps:

1. Heat chicken stock in medium saucepot over medium-high; bring to boil then stir in dried mushrooms and remove pot from heat. Set aside 30 minutes.

2. Coarsely chop shallots, garlic; thinly slice chives. Chop bacon (wash hands) and add to large sauté pan with oil. Heat over medium and cook 9-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; drain bacon fat and reserve.

3. Add 4 tablespoons bacon fat to same pan; heat over medium. Add shallots, garlic, mushroom blend, and shiitake mushrooms. Cook 8-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms have released their liquid. Drain rehydrated mushrooms (reserve 1/2 cup porcini liquid). Add to pan: salt, pepper, rehydrated mushrooms, reserved 1/2 cup porcini liquid, and marsala. Bring to a boil, then simmer 8-10 minutes until almost dry and reduced. Stir in vinegar.

Ad

3. Remove pan from heat and transfer mushroom mixture to bowl of food processor; process until smooth and combined. Transfer mushroom puree to baking sheet; spread in even layer. Chill 30 minutes.

4. Preheat grill pan on medium for 5 minutes. Slice bread into 1/2-inch rounds. Melt butter and toss bread with butter. Toast bread on grill pan 2-3 minutes on each side until grill marked and lightly charred.

5. To serve, top each toast round with 1 2 tablespoons mushroom pate. Garnish with chives and serve with Apricot Chutney (see recipe) on the side.

Apricot Chutney

Total Time - 1 hour 30 minutes (Makes 24 servings)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb fresh nectarines (or peaches)

1 shallot

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 cup apricot preserves

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

Ad

Steps:

1. Peel, pit, and coarsely chop peaches; finely chop shallots. Remove thyme leaves from stems. Add to medium saucepan: peaches, shallots, thyme leaves, and remaining ingredients. Stir to blend well and simmer over medium 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until liquid has mostly evaporated, and chutney has thickened. Serve warm or chill until needed.