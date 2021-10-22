Air Fryer Friday: Sweet Potato Jack-O-Lanterns

Ingredients

2 orange-fleshed sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1. Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

2. Scrub your sweet potatoes and pat them dry. Peel the potatoes using a vegetable peeler.

3. Cut off the ends of each sweet potato and then carefully slice the sweet potatoes into rounds. Each round should be about ¼-inch thick. Discard the ends that you cut off.

4. Use a paring knife to cut out the Jack o’-lantern face on each round. Cut triangles for the eyes and nose and a smile for the mouth. Be careful to not cut too close to the edge of the rounds or they might rip.

5. Lay the cut sweet potato rounds on the baking sheet. Don’t let them overlap.

6. Use a basting brush or just drizzle the olive oil over the tops of the sweet potato rounds. Use your hands to make sure the oil gets on most parts of the tops and bottoms of the sweet potato rounds. Sprinkle the salt over the tops.

7. Place in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes. Flip with tongs and cook for an additional 5 minutes. .