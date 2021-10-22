The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hundreds of exhibitors, workshops, food and a lot of fun! The Florida Black Expo returns this week, Oct. 21 - 23! The Pollock Group and Thomas Media Group will host the tradition of showcasing minority-owned businesses and helping them build relationships with major companies.

It all kicks off Thursday with the Top 20 Under 40, an awards celebration honoring top, young leaders. Then, attend an eight-day virtual job fair beginning at noon on Friday. This will be a great way to connect with employers from all over Jacksonville who are ready to hire. The Taste of Black Expo will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Science and History (MOSH), 1025 Museum Cir. Attendees will sample a variety of unique food and drinks from the best chefs in the River City and hear music from R&B artist Tweet.

The main event is set for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Prime Osborne Convention Center (1000 Water St.). It will be a day of interactive fun, workshops, vendors and appearances by R&B artist and actor Jacob Lattimore of “The Chi.” Attendees can also participate in an Acapella Competition hosted by James Fortune and Isaac Carree. “We are looking forward to all the dynamic events. We are excited to bring the Florida Black Expo back to Jacksonville. Three pillars of the expo are health, wealth creation and education.

We believe being healthy leads to becoming wealthy and both begin with awareness, access and education,” said Mincy Pollock, coordinator of the Florida Black Expo and president of the Pollock Group. The expo features education and entertainment with more than 100 retail exhibitors, corporations and governmental agencies. Due to COVID-19 protocols, tickets are limited. Go to floridablackexpo.com.