Our friend Ali Webb is back from Alley Cakes! Located in Neptune Beach, Alley Cakes creates delicious treats for any occasion including weddings, birthdays, holidays, and more. Today she stopped by the show to show us how to make a DIY treat for Halloween that even the kids can make. Later in the show, she showed us some great treats that are perfect for tailgate season. Just in time for Florida/Georgia this weekend!
Halloween & Tailgating Treats With Alley Cakes
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.