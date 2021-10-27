Easy To Make DIY Halloween Treats | River City Live

Don’t know what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? Here’s how to make a Halloween pizza!

Ingredients:

Sugar cookie dough

Nutella or Peanut Butter

Leftover candy

1. Let dough stand at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to soften. Press onto an ungreased 14-in. pizza pan. Bake at 350° for 18-22 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool on a pan on a wire rack. Today, we used one roll to make two mini pizzas!

2. Coarsely chop large candies; set aside. Spread Nutella or Peanut Butter along the cookie and then cover in chopped up candies. Refrigerate or eat right away. Cut into wedges.

MUMMY CAKES

1 pack White Fudge Ding Dongs

1 container White Cooking Icing

Candy Eyes

1. Remove each Ding Dong from its packaging.

2. Cover the top of the Ding Dong going side to side with the icing and overlapping some wrappings as you go, letting it drape down the sides.

3. Using the icing, place two candy eyes on the Ding Dong.

Ad

SPIDER COOKIES

Peanut Butter Cookies

Reese’s Mini Cups

Candy Eyes

Black Icing

1. Put a small dot of black icing in the center of the cookie. Smoosh Reese’s Mini into the center of the peanut butter cookie covering the icing.

2. Using black icing, create “legs” for the Spider. If you can’t remember how many legs a spider has... it is four legs per side!

3. Place candy eyes on Reese’s for the finishing touch. You can use icing to help the eyes stick.