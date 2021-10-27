Partly Cloudy icon
Halloween Goodies & More at Creme de la Cocoa | River City Live

Tags: River City Live

Crème de la Cocoa is a confectionery company that specializes in beautiful custom cakes, hand-painted original flavored chocolates and desserts with an artistic twist on new and familiar flavors. Their mission is to create and serve customers with the highest quality desserts in North Florida while nurturing meaningful relationships and forming memorable experiences. They stopped by today to show us some incredible DIY Halloween treats!

You can visit their shop in St. Augustine or head to cremedelacocoa.com.

