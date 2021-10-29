Air Fryer Pumpkin Pie Poptarts! | River City Live

Ingredients

In a mixing bowl, add the can of pumpkin, 1 egg, milk & pumpkin spice.

Mix well.

Roll out the pie crust and cut out 3 inch rectangles.

Place 1 teaspoon of pumpkin mix on every other rectangle.

Place a rectangle on top of the pumpkin rectangles & press edges together with a fork.

Egg wash each rectangle.

Place in air fryer for 5-8 minutes on 375. These fry really quick so keep an eye on them!

Remove from air fryer and smother in icing.

Add Halloween sprinkles to the top.