Give Pupeye A Fur-ever Home! | River City Live

- Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis.
- You will need a valid photo ID.
- You must be at least 18 years of age or older.
- Adoption fees and other related fees can be made by either cash, credit card, or debit card. Checks will only be accepted for donations.
- If you plan to adopt a dog, you must provide your own leash and collar. These items can be purchased at the shelter from our boutique.
- Cats are required to leave in a cat carrier. We have temporary carriers available for purchase at the shelter if you do not have your own.
- If you are interested in adopting a dog and have your own dog already, a meet and greet at the shelter may be required to proceed with the adoption process.
- If you rent your home, please look into your landlords’ pet requirements prior to adoption.
- While most of our available animals are at our facility, some that you see on the website may be in foster care or at an offsite event.
- We strongly recommend that all current members in your household meet the animal you are interested in prior to adoption to ensure it is a good fit for everyone.
All of our cats and dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all eligible vaccinations, tests, and prevention prior to adoption.
If you fall in love with an animal that is not yet up-to-date on any of the above medical necessities, you will be eligible to put down a hold fee, pending application approval, until they are ready to be taken home.