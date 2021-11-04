Mygani LLC, is a lifestyle accessory brand that creates inspirational products for women + girls of color. Their product line features custom illustrations of black women with naturally curly hair. Their mission is to empower black women to be confident within themselves regardless of their hair texture or skin complexion. They have partnered with AARP for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month to bring awareness to those impacted.
National Alzheimer's Awareness Month with Mygani LLC & AARP | River City Live
