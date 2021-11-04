What’s Happening at The Mosh

A New travelling exhibit has made it’s way to The Mosh “Da Vinci Machines & Robotics”

Dates: 09.18.21 — 01.16.22

The Da Vinci Machines & Robotics exhibition proudly presents in excess of 60 machines from original da Vinci drawings. The exhibit features his amazing flying machines, nautical, hydraulic and architectural innovations, ground- breaking applications of civil engineering and incredible war machines.

Da Vinci Machines & Robotics was created by Artisans of Florence – International & Niccolai Teknoart S.N.C (Firenze).

Visit: https://themosh.org/explore/traveling-exhibits/ for more info.