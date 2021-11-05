- 1 package phyllo shells
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- 4 ounces brie
- Cut the cheese (once you cut the rind off) into chunks. Cut them so they fit inside the cups.
- Place each block of cheese into the cups.
- Then top with about a tablespoon of cranberry sauce.
- As you make them place them into your air fryer basket or tray.
- Set in the air fryer oven/basket and set the temperature to 250 degrees F for 5 minutes.
- Plate, serve, and enjoy!
Air Fryer Friday: Cranberry Brie Bites
