River City Live

Air Fryer Friday: Cranberry Brie Bites

  • 1 package phyllo shells
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
  • 4 ounces brie
  • Cut the cheese (once you cut the rind off) into chunks. Cut them so they fit inside the cups.
  • Place each block of cheese into the cups.
  • Then top with about a tablespoon of cranberry sauce.
  • As you make them place them into your air fryer basket or tray.
  • Set in the air fryer oven/basket and set the temperature to 250 degrees F for 5 minutes.
  • Plate, serve, and enjoy!

