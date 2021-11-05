Air Fryer Friday: Cranberry Brie Bites

1 package phyllo shells

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

4 ounces brie

Cut the cheese (once you cut the rind off) into chunks. Cut them so they fit inside the cups.

Place each block of cheese into the cups.

Then top with about a tablespoon of cranberry sauce.

As you make them place them into your air fryer basket or tray.

Set in the air fryer oven/basket and set the temperature to 250 degrees F for 5 minutes.