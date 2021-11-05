On Nov. 2-7 the sun rises on a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Jacksonville. Stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, will lead the show’s triumphant return as Tevye in the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Fiddle On the Roof brings its fresh take on the beloved masterpiece to Jacksonville on November 7-12, 2021. Tickets ON SALE now at http://bit.ly/FiddlerOnTheRoofJax