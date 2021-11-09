The Link was created for those looking for a no commute and work life balance. Next week, they host the Entercircle Summit to encourage local kids 16 and up, college students, small and women owned businesses to come together and discuss ideas on taking their entrepreneurial efforts to another level. The focus is “Build What You Believe - Investor Pitch”. Individuals and teams will have the opportunity to pitch their innovations in hopes of gaining support to launch or enhance their businesses. The summit will be held from Nov. 17th - 19th. Find out more at www.entercircle.zone