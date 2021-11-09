Making a Green Impact on Jacksonville

Josh Rosenberg seeks to make an eco-friendly impact on the Jacksonville community with his Go Green Challenge. It is a campaign to get 1000 people to commit one green change in their life for the rest of the year. He just finished interviewing Green Leaders around Jacksonville to get tips and information to empower people to make the lifestyle change. Find out more about Josh’s endeavors and how you might join the challenge at www.nativejax.com or www.gogreen.nativejax.com