Air Fryer Friday: Mac n’ Cheese Bites

Ingredients
- 20 oz container any leftover mac and cheese
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- non stick olive oil cooking spray
Steps
- Line a baking sheet or tray with parchment paper or foil. Drop spoonfuls of the mac and cheese onto the sheet. Freeze at least 1 hour.
- Beat the eggs in a bowl. Pour the breadcrumbs in another bowl. Remove 7 of the mac and cheese bites from the freezer. Dip each in the egg mixture and then into the panko breadcrumbs. Place them into the air fryer basket, not touching. Spray lightly with some of the olive oil non stick cooking spray.
- Set the air fryer for 15 minutes at 390 degrees. Remove from basket, repeat with remaining 7