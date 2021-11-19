Air Fryer Butternut Squash | River City Live

Want to make a perfect dish for Thanksgiving in your air fryer? Look no further than Air Fried Butternut Squash!
4 cups cubed butternut squash
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1. Combine cubed butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine.
2. Add to the air fryer in a single layer. Don’t overcrowd.
3. Set the temperature to 400 F. Set the time to 10 minutes. Toss halfway through.