Air Fryer Butternut Squash | River City Live

Want to make a perfect dish for Thanksgiving in your air fryer? Look no further than Air Fried Butternut Squash!

4 cups cubed butternut squash

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1. Combine cubed butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine.

2. Add to the air fryer in a single layer. Don’t overcrowd.

3. Set the temperature to 400 F. Set the time to 10 minutes. Toss halfway through.