Shop Local: Villa Villekulla Neighborhood Toy Store

Villa Villekulla Neighborhood Toy Store is a family owned and operated independent toy store committed to providing a carefully curated selection of fun, educational, and unique toys for kids of all ages.

Owned by three generations of kids who refuse to grow up, this old-fashioned, specialty toy store, isn’t just a wonderful online toy store, they have a charming brick and mortar shop in historic Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, Florida,. Online or in person you will find a hand-curated selection of the best toys on the market. Each toy is chosen for its play value - the amount of time a child will spend enjoying it - as well as safety and durability. You can be assured you are getting top quality products and fantastic brands that your children will really enjoy. Toys can be found for all ages, from babies, toddlers, preschoolers elementary-ages and teens and tweens. Visiting the store is an activity for the whole family- we welcome all of our guests to play and enjoy the thrill of discovery by exploring our entire selection.

They are determined to make all of your experiences at Villa Villekulla Neighborhood Toy Store great ones. They pride ourselves on our knowledgeable and friendly staff and offer services such as in-store shipping, curb-side pick up, personal shopping expertise and complimentary gift wrapping. In addition to their superior customer service, they are committed to providing the best everyday value of educational and developmental toys. Their competitive pricing, unique toys, and generous VIP program make us the number one stop whenever you need the perfect toy.