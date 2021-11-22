Top Spots to See Holiday Lights in Jacksonville

The holidays are here, and Jacksonville and the surrounding area has no shortage of places for you and your family to get into the spirit of the season.

River City Live has compiled a list of some of the area’s top must-see events.

1. Blackhawk Bluff subdivision: For the third year in a row, the Blackhawk Bluff subdivision off Girvin Rd. has been given the coveted Jax Best Holiday Lights award. This neighborhood goes ALL OUT with enormous illuminated stars and thousands of decorations. It’s free to visit, but be prepared to make a night of it, because the word has spread!

2. St. Augustine Night of Lights: It’s no wonder St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights is the winner of the Jax Best Holiday Event award. It has been listed among the top ten holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic. During Nights of Lights, St. Augustine glows with holiday magic. While it’s free to stroll or drive the streets of St Augustine to view the lights, there are other options including train rides and tasting tours . The Nights of Lights run evenings from November 20, 2021 to January 31, 2022

3. Jacksonville Beach Deck The Chairs (:JBDTC) This 2020 Jax Best Holiday Event winner is a sight to behold and uses lifeguard chairs to bring the holiday spirit to life. Deck The Chairs promises to be even bigger and better this year. Check out the free display at 1st Ave North and, 1st St N in Jacksonville Beach by the Seawalk Pavilion

4. ZOOlights: If you’re looking for a holiday light display that’s fun for the whole family, look no further than the annual Jacksonville ZOOLights at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens. With glowing light displays, holiday music, and twinkling trees, the zoo on a holiday evening is simply magical. Walking along the zoo paths they’ll see illuminated animals such as flamingos, bears, dolphins and so much more. Everywhere you look there are animated light displays! While you won’t see many real animals at the zoo in the evening, you’ll see lots of light display animals kids can enjoy.

