Prepping For Thanksgiving with Publix! | River City Live

Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons coriander seeds
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 2 gallons spring water, divided
- 1 (6-inch) piece fresh ginger root, sliced
- 1 ½ cups kosher salt
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar
- 1 GreenWise whole turkey (about 12–14 lb), thawed
- 1 lemon, for zest
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- Nonstick aluminum foil
Steps
- Place coriander and cinnamon in 16-quart stockpot; cook and stir on medium 4–5 minutes until toasted and fragrant. Add 8 cups water, sliced ginger, salt, and sugar; bring to a boil and stir until salt and sugar are dissolved. Remove pot from heat; pour in remaining water and allow to cool completely. Place turkey in brine; chill 24 hours.
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Zest lemon (1 tablespoon). Whip butter and lemon zest until combined. Remove turkey from brine and drain well, then place on foil-lined roasting pan with rack; pat dry with paper towels. Rub turkey with butter mixture; roast per package instructions until browned and 165°F. Let stand 15 minutes to rest before carving. Serve.