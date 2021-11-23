The Latest From MSC Cruises! with The Travel Mom | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is MSC Cruises’ new private island located in The Bahamas that features uninterrupted sweeping views of crystal blue waters and over two miles of pristine beachfront spread across eight world class beaches allowing guests to connect with the natural environment and its beauty, feel the warmth, fun, and hospitality of the Bahamian spirit and immerse themselves in an ecologically-intelligent atmosphere.

Ocean Cay is founded on a deep commitment to ecological principles that shape everything from how the venues are built and how the island is run, to the kinds of activities featured on the island. Formerly a sand extraction site, MSC Cruises has made significant efforts to clear the island and the surrounding ocean bed from all discarded debris – while removing a total of 1,510 tons of scrap metal – and relocating coral with the longer-term vision of encouraging coral to grow and repopulate. These efforts will give guests the opportunity to learn about the protection of the oceans and the importance of preserving coral reefs through dedicated edutainment programs.