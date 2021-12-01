Top board games for family fun during the holidays

The holidays are upon us and board games can spread cheer for all to hear. We teamed up with Spin Master games for a quick list of games that every family member can enjoy.
Hedbanz Blast Off!
- Hedbanz Blast Off! is the high-flying, fast-talking version of the classic guessing game “Who Am I?”
- Take turns asking questions as your team gives you one-word answers so you can figure out what’s on your card before the timer runs out and the card Blasts Off out of the headband!
- Win when the guesser guesses 3 cards correctly.
- MSRP $19.99, 4+ Players, Ages 6+. Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Beat the Parents
- Go head-to-head in teams with this trivia-based game where you’ll risk a wager! Take turns asking each other trivia questions and moving through the gameboard.
- If your mover lands on a Challenge space, grab a Challenge Card and complete the prompt.
- The team who makes it the furthest wins the game and whatever wager the other team made!
- MSRP $15.99, 2-6 Players, Ages 6+. Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Netflix Trending Now
- Create the next great Netflix Original hit show with this game! Players try to create the best show to match the Situation by combining Netflix Original Content cards with hilarious Plot Twist cards and pitching to the Judge.
- Watch out for the Drama Llama, who stirs the pot.
- The Judge chooses their favorite new Netflix show and this is the winner!
- MSRP $19.99, 4-10 Players, Ages 14+. Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Disney Sidekicks
- A team of Disney Villains have locked up your favorite Disney Heroes in the castle and it’s up to you to work together to save them.
- Take turns playing Danger Cards, then performing one of the actions on your character card. Once any player is in a space adjacent to the castle, they can rescue a Hero.
- Work together to collect the star tokens to unlock the castle’s locks, rescue the captured Heroes and defeat at least one Villain!
- MSRP $29.99, 2-4 Players, Ages 8+. Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Visit spinmastergames.com to check out all these games and more!