Turn the holiday blues into holiday joy

It is normal for us to feel a sense of loneliness during the holiday season. What’s the difference between Holiday Blues and SAD (seasonal depression)?

Here are some hot-off-the (research) press ways to find your way to joy.

1. Call a friend. A ground-breaking trial published last month found that a quick weekly call reduced depression and loneliness.

2. Create a Happy activity to do daily (like coffee from your fav place, read a book)

3. Volunteer! Lots of research supports the benefits of volunteering, including better mental health