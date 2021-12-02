Local organization brings joy to many

Last year the Human Collective served 100 children and families in Clay County with Christmas through their Christmas of HOPE programFrom fulfilling wish lists, to delivering Christmas trees and Christmas dinner, the organization brought joy and support to so many in our area. This year they expect the number to more than triple and are looking for the support of the local community by way of donations, businesses for drop-offs, teams of volunteers to help wrap or people wanting to adopt a family. The group will be organizing and collecting between now and December 20. Wrapping and delivering gifts on Dec 21.

Learn more at TheHumanCollectiveFoundation.org