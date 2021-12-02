Ritz Theatre production supports a ‘Hidden Truth’

Hoping to bring awareness to Jacksonville and beyond about HIV / AIDS, Sharonda Lynn has written her first stage play called “Hidden Truth”. In it, friends and family are forced to come to terms when it is revealed that someone has contracted the disease. The play features local performers and debuts at the historic Ritz Theatre and Museum, Dec. 11th. Expect to be entertained while also learning and opening difficult conversations. The curtains open at 7pm.

Tickets are available at www.ritzjacksonville.com .