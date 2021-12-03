74º
wjxt logo

River City Live

A quick dessert to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth

Tags: River City Live

Air Fryer Baked Apples are the perfect dessert when you’re craving a quick sweet treat!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Apples
  • 1 teaspoon butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  1. Cut apples in half through the stem and use a knife/ spoon to remove the core, stem and seeds.
  2. Brush a teaspoon of butter evenly over the cut sides of the apples, then sprinkle over ½ teaspoon of cinnamon and 2 tbsp brown sugar.
  3. Place the apple halves carefully into the air fryer basket, then cook on 180°C / 350°F for 15 minutes or until softened.
  4. Remove from tray, and serve warm with ice cream or cream. We used Cool Whip and caramel sauce!

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.