A quick dessert to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth

Air Fryer Baked Apples are the perfect dessert when you’re craving a quick sweet treat!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Apples
- 1 teaspoon butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon Cinnamon
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- Cut apples in half through the stem and use a knife/ spoon to remove the core, stem and seeds.
- Brush a teaspoon of butter evenly over the cut sides of the apples, then sprinkle over ½ teaspoon of cinnamon and 2 tbsp brown sugar.
- Place the apple halves carefully into the air fryer basket, then cook on 180°C / 350°F for 15 minutes or until softened.
- Remove from tray, and serve warm with ice cream or cream. We used Cool Whip and caramel sauce!