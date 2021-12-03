A quick dessert to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth

Air Fryer Baked Apples are the perfect dessert when you’re craving a quick sweet treat!

INGREDIENTS:

Cut apples in half through the stem and use a knife/ spoon to remove the core, stem and seeds.

Brush a teaspoon of butter evenly over the cut sides of the apples, then sprinkle over ½ teaspoon of cinnamon and 2 tbsp brown sugar.

Place the apple halves carefully into the air fryer basket, then cook on 180°C / 350°F for 15 minutes or until softened.