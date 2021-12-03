Christmas store opens again in Jekyll Island

An opportunity to road trip into Georgia to get into the festive spirit is back as the Jekyll Island Arts Association has recently opened its Christmas store once again. Artists from within the community and around the country created many craft creations for sale to the public. There are interactions with classes focused on pottery making and more, as well as holiday experiences including guided tours and light shows after dark. While artists do receive compensation, much of the proceeds circle back towards the community to help support the artist guild and their various endeavors. To find out about events, store schedules, and more visit www.jekyllartists.com.