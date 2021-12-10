Local showcases being a “Florida Cowboy”

Musician Corey Kilgannon recently dropped his new single Florida Cowboy. The song details what Corey feels a cowboy in the Sunshine State is. He released the single in tandem with a philanthropic event where he ran barefoot in St. Augustine for 40 miles to raise money and awareness for local Elliot Smith’s solo sailing race around the world. Corey dropped by the studio to chat about his single and why he chose to support Elliot’s adventure.