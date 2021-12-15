An out-of-this-world event at the MOSH

Space, the final frontier. It’s missing one thing: Rock and Roll! The Museum of Natural History is taking a creative spin on celebrating the anniversary of NASA’s final Apollo mission, with a rock show done by Jacksonville’s own space rock band Skyview. The show will bring to life the story of space exploration with lights, lasers, immersive video, and of course music! There will be telescope demonstrations before and after the event to allow guests to view the cosmos directly, hosted by the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society.

The out-of-this-world event will be on December 18th, with admission costing $25 per person and doors opening at 7:30. For more information, visit https://themosh.org/event/final-flight-skyview/.