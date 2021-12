Donna Reynolds joined us on River City Live to discuss kicking up your faux greenery/wreaths a notch. She demonstrated how to make a quick table arrangement with greenery outside your door.

Donna addressed these common questions about DIY greenery.

1) If I don’t want to clip greenery, how can I make something spectacular with store bought?

2) Do my arrangements need to incorporate the traditional red and green?

3) Are there tricks to keeping fresh arrangements looking good?