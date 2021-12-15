Stressed out this holiday? Check out these tips!

We are inching closer to the holidays and stress with children and older parents may also be escalating. Here are some tips to help your mental health.

Children and stress:

Get out the Etch-a-sketch !

One study found that when a parent and child worked together on a difficult Etch-a-Sketch task, and the parent was positive, the child was less emotional and stressed even afterwards in a stressful situation.Parental relationships can protect children from an emotional stress response. How? It deactivates the fight-or-flight response that can kick in when children encounter even small stresses.

[no Etch-a-Stress? Try a Jigsaw or something else that is challenging that you can work on together]

Older parents/family members and holiday stress:

A study that was just published a couple months ago found that robot pets improved the mood and emotional states of older adults. How? The adults in the study felt that the robotic pet was actually listening and paying attention to them.

Feeling stressed about what gift to give?

Give an Experience! WHY? Experiential gifts improves relationships significantly more than material gifts.