Simple, quick solutions to calm the brain

Joni Neidigh, a pschotherapist and hypnotist joined River City Live to discuss using self hypnotism to calm the brain.

Over time repeated anxiety becomes like a strong bully in your brain. It becomes a habit that interferes with goals and desired way you want to feel, think, and act. The good news, the brain is malleable and capable of changing even the most deep-seated patterns. Each time the pattern of anxiety is interrupted, the brain has an opportunity to rewire itself and create new useful habits. Anti-anxiety techniques are an important part of these changes allowing new connections in the brain that will lead to a more resourceful state like relaxation.

Bilateral stimulation is one of many useful techniques designed to interrupt anxiety. It is simple, quick, and can help someone shift out of a negative or anxious state in a matter of minutes.

This technique engages both hemispheres of the brain to stop anxiety or other negative emotions. There are many ways to do this but one simple way is to pass a water bottle from side to side, leaving one hand at the mid-line of the body. To learn more about this destressing technique and see a demonstration, visit https://youtu.be/tdhF05lpg-U.