The gift of being single during the holidays

The holiday season can be a challenging time for singles and many singles can become anxious, lonely, and some even depressed as they watch their loved ones celebrate with their partners. But what if this year is different and the holiday season doesn’t really need to feel like this? The reality is this can be a time of joy and replenishment for singles. Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt provides tips to celebrate being single during the holiday season along with tools to help you thrive into the new year.