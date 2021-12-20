Lady Monique has made her reputation in Jacksonville as a fashion designer with a focus on body positivity. She recently decided to write a book on spirituality and releasing negative energy. Many people have heard of burn books, but the version Monique created offers a different perspective. She dropped by the station with her publisher Melynda Rackley to talk about the writing / publishing experience, the reason for the book and her upcoming book release and signing.
Local author creates a unique book to help with mental health
