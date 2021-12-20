Staying accountable in your fitness

Coach Pat Henigan of Jacksonville Fitness Academy joined us to discuss the best ways to maintain accountability with your fitness goals. He said that actually partnering with someone else, or a professional, makes an enormous difference in how people stay committed to an exercise routine. Also, he pointed out, having a financial investment whether that be to a trainer, a gym, or any business that pertains to your goals, has shown to help keep people on track.

To reach out to Coach Pat visit www.jaxfitnessacademy.com