Holiday gift ideas at Goodwill

The Christmas holiday is upon us, that’s right just four days until December 25. If you still have some gifts to buy and halls to deck but little budget left, don’t pout and don’t you cry - Liz Morgan from Goodwill of North Florida is here to show you how a visit to a local thrift store can come to your rescue.

Ho Ho Hues. If you’re thrifting, it’s uncommon that you find matchy matchy sets of linens, china and glassware. It looks great and increases your odds of finding items if you first start with a through line of color for your table – for the holidays think forest green, tartan plaid, cranberry, silver and gold. Here’s an example of making “unmatched” glassware work together. Say you’re hosting friends for cocktails. I found this tray, and lined it with a red/green plaid napkin. The glassware I found are two Moscow Mule glasses, martini glasses and this cool reindeer mug – make a themed punch and serve your guests in these fun alternatives to plastic cups. Each was $1.99, and they won’t end up in a landfill.

Mix and match. When you’re entertaining, don’t be afraid to mix and match. I found this Christmas china to use with gold chargers, and the holly and berries design carries through with this cute tea pot, two-tiered server, turkey platter

Tip: when you find holiday items even off-season, snag them and hold on to them. They won’t be there when the holiday rolls around. Right now, you can snag some great Thanksgiving items.

Holiday Items. When it comes not just decorating but hostess gifts or gift exchanges, holiday-themed items are a slam dunk. I found these silver, glittery trees from World Market, tags still on – each tree was $3.99 so the whole set is $16. Also, check out this holiday platter and cookie tray which would make really nice gifts at less than $5.

Photo Frames. For sentimental gifts, you can’t go wrong by gifting a great framed photo. You can always find some good ones, like these here – one was never opened and the other looks brand new, and they retail for $3.99.

Kids Games and Puzzles. I found these brand new board games at the Southside store for just $3.99 each, they’ll make great stocking stuffers. You can sometimes find never used puzzles and board games.

Festive But Frugal. Check out these adorable mugs I found for just $1.99 each Santa and Reindeer mug set, fill them up with candy canes and hot chocolate for a cute little gift that is frugal but festive. And if you’re one who likes to bake and gift, try the aisles of a thrift store. I found these tins that look never used to me, 2 for $2.99.

Wrap It Up. Make your gifts extra special and creative with presentation ideas you can find on the shelves at Goodwill. For example, I’m giving my niece a movie gift card from Sun Ray Cinema, and instead of just putting in a card, I found these fun movie popcorn containers and this little coin purse in the “theme”, add some movie candy and it’s just more festive for less than the cost of a gift bag, and they won’t end up in a landfill. And this wine carrier, just $1.99 too.

Holiday Treasures. It’s part of the fun of thrift “hunt” is to find things you didn’t even know your wanted to give until you find them on the shelves. I found this amazing Pottery Barn Kids family tree photo art – how perfect is this for a family gift? I also found this charming set of Amalfi Coast plates that came in this little suitcase for a jet setting friend. Tip: when you find new, never used items even off-season, snag them and hold on to them. They won’t be there when the holiday rolls around.

Your Gifts Give Back. Every item you buy at Goodwill saves millions of pounds from landfills, and gives back by providing job training for your neighbors.