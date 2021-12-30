Pork with Kale Chimichurri and Black-Eyed Peas

Ingredients
- ¼ cup pickled jalapeño slices
- 4 cloves garlic
- ½ cup chopped fresh kale (or collards)
- 5 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette, divided
- 1 teaspoon sazon (or complete) seasoning, divided
- 2 boneless pork loin chops (about 1 lb)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup tri-pepper mix (diced fresh red, yellow, and green bell peppers)
- 1 (15 oz) can seasoned black-eyed peas, undrained
Steps
- Coarsely chop jalapeños and garlic. Place in food processor bowl: kale, 3 tablespoons vinaigrette, 1/2 teaspoon seasoning, and one-half each jalapeños and garlic. Pulse until finely chopped and combined; set chimichurri aside.
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Season pork with remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning (wash hands). Place oil in pan and add pork; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until pork is browned and 145°F. Remove pork from pan.
- Stir into pan: tri-pepper mix, black-eyed peas, remaining one-half jalapeños and garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons vinaigrette. Cook 3–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and mixture is hot. Serve pork with bean mixture, topped with chimichurri.